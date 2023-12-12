When the Winnipeg Jets square off against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, will David Gustafsson find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will David Gustafsson score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Gustafsson stats and insights

Gustafsson has scored in two of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.

Gustafsson has no points on the power play.

Gustafsson's shooting percentage is 15.4%, and he averages 0.5 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 113 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Gustafsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 8:46 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:03 Away W 4-2 12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:19 Home W 2-1 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 6:37 Home W 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 7:44 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:52 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:10 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 7:15 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 7:49 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 9:36 Home W 3-2

Jets vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

