Cole Perfetti and the Winnipeg Jets will be in action on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the San Jose Sharks. Fancy a wager on Perfetti? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Cole Perfetti vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Perfetti Season Stats Insights

Perfetti has averaged 14:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +6).

Perfetti has a goal in nine of 26 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 16 of 26 games this year, Perfetti has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In eight of 26 games this season, Perfetti has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Perfetti goes over his points prop total is 59.8%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Perfetti going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Perfetti Stats vs. the Sharks

On defense, the Sharks are allowing 113 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

The team's -51 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

