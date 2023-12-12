In the upcoming contest against the San Jose Sharks, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Brenden Dillon to find the back of the net for the Winnipeg Jets? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Brenden Dillon score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Dillon stats and insights

In three of 26 games this season, Dillon has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Sharks.

Dillon has zero points on the power play.

Dillon averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.0%.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 113 total goals (4.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Dillon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 17:07 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:30 Away W 4-2 12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:03 Home W 2-1 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:04 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:07 Home L 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:21 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:25 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:48 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:14 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 16:45 Home W 5-2

Jets vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

