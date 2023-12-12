In the upcoming matchup against the San Jose Sharks, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to light the lamp for the Winnipeg Jets? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Axel Jonsson-Fjallby score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Jonsson-Fjallby stats and insights

Jonsson-Fjallby is yet to score through nine games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.

Jonsson-Fjallby has no points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have given up 113 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

