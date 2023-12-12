The Winnipeg Jets, with Alex Iafallo, are in action Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose, with the puck dropping at 10:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Iafallo in that upcoming Jets-Sharks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Alex Iafallo vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Iafallo Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Iafallo has averaged 17:06 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

Iafallo has scored a goal in three of 26 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Iafallo has a point in seven of 26 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Iafallo has had an assist in a game five times this season over 26 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Iafallo's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Iafallo has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Iafallo Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 113 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-51).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 26 Games 2 13 Points 1 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

