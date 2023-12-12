Adam Lowry Game Preview: Jets vs. Sharks - December 12
Adam Lowry and the Winnipeg Jets will be in action on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the San Jose Sharks. Looking to wager on Lowry's props? Here is some information to help you.
Adam Lowry vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)
Lowry Season Stats Insights
- Lowry's plus-minus this season, in 15:53 per game on the ice, is +9.
- In four of 26 games this year, Lowry has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- Lowry has recorded a point in a game 12 times this year over 26 games played, with multiple points in two games.
- In eight of 26 games this year, Lowry has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- The implied probability is 46.5% that Lowry hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.
- Lowry has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Lowry Stats vs. the Sharks
- On defense, the Sharks are conceding 113 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
- The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-51).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. San Jose
|26
|Games
|3
|14
|Points
|2
|5
|Goals
|1
|9
|Assists
|1
