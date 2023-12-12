Adam Lowry and the Winnipeg Jets will be in action on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the San Jose Sharks. Looking to wager on Lowry's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Adam Lowry vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lowry Season Stats Insights

Lowry's plus-minus this season, in 15:53 per game on the ice, is +9.

In four of 26 games this year, Lowry has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Lowry has recorded a point in a game 12 times this year over 26 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In eight of 26 games this year, Lowry has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Lowry hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Lowry has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lowry Stats vs. the Sharks

On defense, the Sharks are conceding 113 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-51).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 26 Games 3 14 Points 2 5 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.