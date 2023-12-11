The New Orleans Pelicans (12-11) take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday at Smoothie King Center. Anthony Edwards of the Timberwolves is a player to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: BSNO, BSN

Timberwolves' Last Game

The Timberwolves were victorious in their most recent game against the Grizzlies, 127-103, on Friday. Karl-Anthony Towns was their top scorer with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Karl-Anthony Towns 24 7 5 1 0 2 Troy Brown Jr. 20 4 4 1 0 4 Mike Conley 19 4 7 0 0 2

Timberwolves vs Pelicans Additional Info

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Towns' averages for the season are 21.9 points, 9 rebounds and 3.1 assists, making 50.9% of his shots from the floor and 42.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.

Edwards contributes with 24.4 points per game, plus 5.6 boards and 4.8 assists.

The Timberwolves receive 13.5 points per game from Rudy Gobert, plus 12.4 boards and 1.1 assists.

Mike Conley's averages for the season are 11.1 points, 3 rebounds and 6.1 assists, making 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 41.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per contest.

The Timberwolves get 12.6 points, 4.5 boards and 0.8 assists per game from Naz Reid.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Karl-Anthony Towns 22.8 8.6 4.1 0.9 0.9 2.3 Rudy Gobert 16.1 12.5 0.8 0.4 2.8 0.0 Anthony Edwards 17.4 4.3 3.5 0.7 0.5 1.9 Mike Conley 11.3 2.9 7.3 1.2 0.1 2.5 Naz Reid 12.1 4.8 0.9 0.8 0.9 1.3

