Player prop bet options for Brandon Ingram, Karl-Anthony Towns and others are listed when the New Orleans Pelicans host the Minnesota Timberwolves at Smoothie King Center on Monday (tipping at 8:00 PM ET).

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSN

BSNO and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Timberwolves vs Pelicans Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -112) 8.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: +116)

Monday's prop bet for Towns is 23.5 points, 1.6 more than his season average.

His rebounding average of nine is lower than his over/under on Monday (8.5).

Towns averages 3.1 assists, 0.4 less than his over/under on Monday.

Towns averages 2.1 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -105) 4.5 (Over: -133) 4.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: +120)

The 24.5 point total set for Anthony Edwards on Monday is 0.1 more than his scoring average on the season (24.4).

His per-game rebound average of 5.6 is 1.1 more than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (4.5).

Edwards has averaged 4.8 assists per game, 0.3 more than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).

Edwards has connected on 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 15.5 (Over: -106) 12.5 (Over: -128)

Rudy Gobert is scoring 13.5 points per game this season, 2.0 less than his over/under on Monday.

He averages 0.1 less rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 12.5.

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -105) 5.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: +132)

Ingram's 23.7 points per game average is 3.2 points more than Monday's over/under.

He has pulled down 5.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet for Monday's game (5.5).

Ingram has averaged 5.3 assists per game this season, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).

Ingram's 1.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -105) 4.5 (Over: -133) 4.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: +120)

The 14.2 points Jonas Valanciunas scores per game are 1.7 more than his over/under on Monday (12.5).

His rebounding average -- 9.1 per game -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet for Monday's game (9.5).

