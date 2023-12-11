North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Richland County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Richland County, North Dakota today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Richland County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lidgerwood-Wyndmere High School at Wilmot School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Wilmot, SD
- Conference: B Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
