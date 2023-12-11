Anthony Edwards plus his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Edwards had in his most recent game, which ended in a 127-103 win versus the Grizzlies.

Now let's dig into Edwards' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 24.4 20.7 Rebounds 4.5 5.6 5.1 Assists 4.5 4.8 4.3 PRA -- 34.8 30.1 PR -- 30 25.8 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.3



Anthony Edwards Insights vs. the Pelicans

Edwards is responsible for taking 19.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.7 per game.

He's knocked down 2.4 threes per game, or 18.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Edwards' opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 101.7 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 101.1 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

Giving up 114.2 points per contest, the Pelicans are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Pelicans are ranked 21st in the NBA, giving up 44.8 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans are ranked 25th in the NBA, giving up 27.7 per contest.

The Pelicans concede 13.6 made 3-pointers per game, 24th-ranked in the league.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2023 30 23 3 4 5 0 0 11/8/2023 33 26 3 8 2 2 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.