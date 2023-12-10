Wild vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Kraken (8-13-7) will aim to stop a seven-game losing streak when they play the Minnesota Wild (9-12-4) at home on Sunday, December 10 at 9:00 PM ET on BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.
Wild vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Wild (-130)
|Kraken (+105)
|6
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild Betting Insights
- The Wild have put together a 5-4 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Minnesota is 4-1 (winning 80.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.
- The Wild have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this contest.
- Minnesota's 25 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 15 times.
Wild vs Kraken Additional Info
Wild vs. Kraken Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|77 (23rd)
|Goals
|73 (27th)
|86 (20th)
|Goals Allowed
|95 (29th)
|16 (21st)
|Power Play Goals
|19 (10th)
|26 (30th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|19 (20th)
Wild Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests Minnesota has gone 4-4-2 overall, with a 7-3-0 record against the spread.
- Minnesota hit the over in three of its last 10 contests.
- The Wild and their opponents have averaged 6.5 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.5 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Wild have scored 0.9 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Wild are ranked 23rd in the NHL with 77 goals this season, an average of 3.1 per contest.
- The Wild are ranked 20th in total goals against, giving up 3.4 goals per game (86 total) in league action.
- Their goal differential (-9) ranks them 22nd in the league.
