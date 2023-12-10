Should you bet on Ty Chandler finding his way into the end zone in the Minnesota Vikings' upcoming Week 14 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Chandler will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Ty Chandler score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Chandler has rushed for 168 yards (15.3 per game) on 37 carries with one touchdown.

Chandler also has 83 receiving yards (7.5 ypg) on 10 catches.

Chandler has one rushing touchdown in eight games.

Ty Chandler Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 3 0 0 1 18 0 Week 2 @Eagles 1 0 0 2 9 0 Week 3 Chargers 3 27 0 1 4 0 Week 5 Chiefs 1 15 0 0 0 0 Week 7 49ers 0 0 0 1 12 0 Week 10 Saints 15 45 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Broncos 10 73 0 4 37 0 Week 12 Bears 4 8 0 1 3 0

Rep Ty Chandler with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.