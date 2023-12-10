T.J. Hockenson will be up against the 13th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Minnesota Vikings meet the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Hockenson's 108 targets have resulted in 80 grabs for a team-best 786 yards (65.5 per game) and five scores this year.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Hockenson and the Vikings with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hockenson vs. the Raiders

Hockenson vs the Raiders (since 2021): No games

No games Las Vegas has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Raiders have conceded a TD pass to 15 opposing players this year.

Las Vegas has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 216.8 passing yards per game conceded by the Raiders defense makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Raiders have put up 15 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Raiders' defense is 13th in the NFL in that category.

Watch Vikings vs Raiders on Fubo!

T.J. Hockenson Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 45.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Hockenson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hockenson Receiving Insights

Hockenson, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in six of 12 games this season.

Hockenson has 24.1% of his team's target share (108 targets on 449 passing attempts).

He is averaging 7.3 yards per target (75th in NFL play), racking up 786 yards on 108 passes thrown his way.

In four of 12 games this year, Hockenson has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has scored five of his team's 28 offensive touchdowns this season (17.9%).

With 10 red zone targets, Hockenson has been on the receiving end of 15.2% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Hockenson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bears 11/27/2023 Week 12 6 TAR / 5 REC / 50 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 11/19/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 4 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 11/12/2023 Week 10 15 TAR / 11 REC / 134 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/5/2023 Week 9 12 TAR / 7 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 TAR / 6 REC / 88 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.