Sunday's game that pits the Iowa State Cyclones (4-4) against the North Dakota State Bison (4-5) at James H. Hilton Coliseum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-63 in favor of Iowa State, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Bison dropped their most recent matchup 77-66 against Drake on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Dakota State vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Dakota State vs. Iowa State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 74, North Dakota State 63

Other Summit Predictions

North Dakota State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Bison took down the Northern Colorado Bears 67-60 on November 20.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bison are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most defeats.

According to the RPI, the Cyclones have two wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 32nd-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Dakota State 2023-24 Best Wins

67-60 on the road over Northern Colorado (No. 262) on November 20

93-73 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 335) on December 1

North Dakota State Leaders

Elle Evans: 12.4 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 38.6 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (20-for-51)

12.4 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 38.6 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (20-for-51) Heaven Hamling: 13.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.5 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58)

13.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.5 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58) Abbie Draper: 8.3 PTS, 54.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

8.3 PTS, 54.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Avery Koenen: 5.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.4 FG%

5.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.4 FG% Abby Krzewinski: 7.6 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

North Dakota State Performance Insights

The Bison are outscoring opponents by three points per game, with a +27 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.9 points per game (92nd in college basketball) and allow 69.9 per contest (279th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.