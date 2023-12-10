Nino Niederreiter and the Winnipeg Jets will play on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Anaheim Ducks. Looking to wager on Niederreiter's props? Here is some information to help you.

Nino Niederreiter vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Niederreiter Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Niederreiter has averaged 15:15 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +11.

Niederreiter has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 25 games played, including multiple goals once.

Niederreiter has a point in 10 games this season (out of 25), including multiple points four times.

Niederreiter has an assist in eight of 25 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Niederreiter goes over his points prop total is 46.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Niederreiter going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Niederreiter Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-20) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 25 Games 3 15 Points 2 6 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

