Will Nino Niederreiter Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 10?
When the Winnipeg Jets square off against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Nino Niederreiter find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Nino Niederreiter score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Niederreiter stats and insights
- In four of 25 games this season, Niederreiter has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Niederreiter averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Niederreiter recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|14:02
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:41
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:18
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:33
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:02
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/26/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|16:06
|Away
|W 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:55
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/18/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|16:35
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/17/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|16:50
|Home
|W 3-2
Jets vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
