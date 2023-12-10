Nikolaj Ehlers will be among those in action Sunday when his Winnipeg Jets meet the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. Prop bets for Ehlers are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Nikolaj Ehlers vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Ehlers Season Stats Insights

Ehlers has averaged 15:35 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

Ehlers has scored a goal in six of 25 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 12 of 25 games this year, Ehlers has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Ehlers has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 25 games played, including multiple assists once.

Ehlers' implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.

Ehlers has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Ehlers Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-20).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 25 Games 1 15 Points 0 7 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

