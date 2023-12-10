Will Morgan Barron Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 10?
On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets clash with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Morgan Barron going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Morgan Barron score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Barron stats and insights
- Barron has scored in four of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Barron averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ducks defensive stats
- On defense, the Ducks are allowing 88 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.3 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Barron recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:13
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|9:25
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|10:34
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:02
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|8:54
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/26/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|7:35
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|9:42
|Away
|W 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|8:09
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/18/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|9:11
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/17/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:12
|Home
|W 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jets vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.