Mark Scheifele and the Winnipeg Jets will play the Anaheim Ducks at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Honda Center. Prop bets for Scheifele are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Mark Scheifele vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Scheifele Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Scheifele has averaged 20:54 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

In eight of 25 games this season, Scheifele has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Scheifele has a point in 18 of 25 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Scheifele has an assist in 13 of 25 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Scheifele's implied probability to go over his point total is 68.9% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Scheifele has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Scheifele Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 88 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -20 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 25 Games 3 27 Points 3 8 Goals 1 19 Assists 2

