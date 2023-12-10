When the Winnipeg Jets play the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Mark Scheifele score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mark Scheifele score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Scheifele stats and insights

  • Scheifele has scored in eight of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.
  • He has four goals on the power play, and also five assists.
  • Scheifele's shooting percentage is 12.9%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Scheifele recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:54 Away W 4-2
12/4/2023 Hurricanes 2 0 2 22:55 Home W 2-1
12/2/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 23:37 Home W 3-1
11/30/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 21:34 Home L 3-1
11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 24:38 Home L 2-0
11/26/2023 Predators 1 0 1 20:51 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:20 Away W 3-0
11/22/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 21:56 Away W 3-2 OT
11/18/2023 Coyotes 3 1 2 18:15 Home W 5-2
11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:09 Home W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.