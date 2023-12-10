In the upcoming game against the Anaheim Ducks, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on Logan Stanley to score a goal for the Winnipeg Jets? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Logan Stanley score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Stanley stats and insights

Stanley is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.

Stanley has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 88 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.3 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Stanley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:14 Away W 4-2 12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:58 Home W 2-1 11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:31 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:34 Home W 6-3 10/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:30 Home L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.