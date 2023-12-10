The Winnipeg Jets, including Kyle Connor, take the ice Sunday against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Connor in the Jets-Ducks game? Use our stats and information below.

Kyle Connor vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +165)

1.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Connor Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Connor has a plus-minus of -4, while averaging 20:40 on the ice per game.

In Connor's 25 games played this season he's scored in 11 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Connor has a point in 16 of 25 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

Connor has an assist in 12 of 25 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Connor goes over his points over/under is 37.7%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Connor going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 52.4%.

Connor Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's -20 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 25 Games 3 29 Points 6 17 Goals 4 12 Assists 2

