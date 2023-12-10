For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is Kyle Connor a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Kyle Connor score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)

Connor stats and insights

  • In 11 of 25 games this season, Connor has scored -- and five times he scored multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
  • On the power play, Connor has accumulated three goals and eight assists.
  • He takes 4.0 shots per game, and converts 17.2% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have given up 88 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.3 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Connor recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 20:10 Away W 4-2
12/4/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 20:19 Home W 2-1
12/2/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 21:35 Home W 3-1
11/30/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 19:07 Home L 3-1
11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:16 Home L 2-0
11/26/2023 Predators 1 0 1 22:20 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:29 Away W 3-0
11/22/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 20:34 Away W 3-2 OT
11/18/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 18:09 Home W 5-2
11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:07 Home W 3-2

Jets vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

