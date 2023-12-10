Justin Jefferson was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Minnesota Vikings take on the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. If you're looking for Jefferson's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Justin Jefferson and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Entering Week 14, Jefferson has 36 receptions for 571 yards -- 15.9 yards per catch -- and three receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 53 occasions.

Keep an eye on Jefferson's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Justin Jefferson Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Vikings.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 14 Injury Reports

Vikings vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Jefferson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 53 36 571 182 3 15.9

Jefferson Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 12 9 150 0 Week 2 @Eagles 13 11 159 0 Week 3 Chargers 13 7 149 1 Week 4 @Panthers 9 6 85 2 Week 5 Chiefs 6 3 28 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.