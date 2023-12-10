Will Joshua Morrissey Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 10?
The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming contest versus the Anaheim Ducks is set for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Joshua Morrissey light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Joshua Morrissey score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Morrissey stats and insights
- In five of 25 games this season, Morrissey has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus seven assists.
- Morrissey's shooting percentage is 8.5%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have given up 88 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Morrissey recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|24:22
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|23:11
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|24:53
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|22:44
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|28:19
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/26/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|28:19
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|24:03
|Away
|W 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|23:18
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/18/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|22:44
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/17/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|24:07
|Home
|W 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jets vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.