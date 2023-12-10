The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming contest versus the Anaheim Ducks is set for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Joshua Morrissey light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Joshua Morrissey score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Morrissey stats and insights

  • In five of 25 games this season, Morrissey has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus seven assists.
  • Morrissey's shooting percentage is 8.5%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have given up 88 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Morrissey recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 24:22 Away W 4-2
12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:11 Home W 2-1
12/2/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 24:53 Home W 3-1
11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 22:44 Home L 3-1
11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 28:19 Home L 2-0
11/26/2023 Predators 1 1 0 28:19 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:03 Away W 3-0
11/22/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 23:18 Away W 3-2 OT
11/18/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 22:44 Home W 5-2
11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 24:07 Home W 3-2

Jets vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

