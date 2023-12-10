Joshua Morrissey and the Winnipeg Jets will be in action on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Anaheim Ducks. There are prop bets for Morrissey available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Joshua Morrissey vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Morrissey Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Morrissey has averaged 24:27 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +9.

In five of 25 games this year, Morrissey has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Morrissey has a point in 13 games this year (out of 25), including multiple points seven times.

Morrissey has an assist in 12 of 25 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Morrissey has an implied probability of 59.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Morrissey has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Morrissey Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have conceded 88 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-20).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 25 Games 3 22 Points 2 5 Goals 0 17 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.