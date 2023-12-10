Sportsbooks have set player props for Kyle Connor, Frank Vatrano and others when the Winnipeg Jets visit the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Jets vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Jets vs. Ducks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -125)

One of Winnipeg's top contributing offensive players this season is Connor, who has 29 points (17 goals, 12 assists) and plays an average of 20:40 per game.

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Dec. 7 2 0 2 4 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 4 1 1 2 4 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 2 0 0 0 4 vs. Oilers Nov. 30 0 1 1 3 vs. Stars Nov. 28 0 0 0 2

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Mark Scheifele has 27 points (1.1 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 19 assists.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 4 0 2 2 3 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 2 1 0 1 3 vs. Oilers Nov. 30 0 1 1 1 vs. Stars Nov. 28 0 0 0 3

Joshua Morrissey Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Joshua Morrissey has five goals and 17 assists for Winnipeg.

Morrissey Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Dec. 7 1 1 2 2 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 4 0 0 0 0 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 2 0 1 1 2 vs. Oilers Nov. 30 0 0 0 2 vs. Stars Nov. 28 0 0 0 6

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)

Vatrano has scored 14 goals (0.5 per game) and dished out nine assists (0.3 per game), contributing to the Anaheim offense with 23 total points (0.9 per game). He takes 3.6 shots per game, shooting 14.9%.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Dec. 7 0 0 0 4 at Avalanche Dec. 5 0 0 0 2 vs. Avalanche Dec. 2 0 1 1 2 vs. Capitals Nov. 30 1 0 1 5 at Canucks Nov. 28 0 1 1 8

