Jets vs. Ducks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Winnipeg Jets (15-8-2) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they square off against the Anaheim Ducks (10-16) on the road on Sunday, December 10 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.
Jets vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Jets (-200)
|Ducks (+165)
|6
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets Betting Insights
- The Jets have won 10 of their 12 games when favored on the moneyline this season (83.3%).
- Winnipeg has played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter once this season, and won.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Jets a 66.7% chance to win.
- In 13 games this season, Winnipeg and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Jets vs Ducks Additional Info
Jets vs. Ducks Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|81 (15th)
|Goals
|68 (29th)
|67 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|88 (22nd)
|15 (22nd)
|Power Play Goals
|18 (14th)
|18 (18th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|23 (29th)
Jets Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 contests Winnipeg has gone 7-3-0 overall, with a 6-4-0 record against the spread.
- In its past 10 games, Winnipeg went over once.
- The Jets have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 higher than this game's over/under.
- During their last 10 games, the Jets have scored 1.8 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Jets are ranked 15th in the NHL with 81 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.
- The Jets have conceded the fifth-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 67 (2.7 per game).
- The team's goal differential is sixth-best in the league at +14.
