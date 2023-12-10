The Winnipeg Jets (15-8-2) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they square off against the Anaheim Ducks (10-16) on the road on Sunday, December 10 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jets vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-200) Ducks (+165) 6 Jets (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have won 10 of their 12 games when favored on the moneyline this season (83.3%).

Winnipeg has played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter once this season, and won.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Jets a 66.7% chance to win.

In 13 games this season, Winnipeg and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Jets vs Ducks Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Jets vs. Ducks Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 81 (15th) Goals 68 (29th) 67 (5th) Goals Allowed 88 (22nd) 15 (22nd) Power Play Goals 18 (14th) 18 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 23 (29th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Jets Advanced Stats

In its last 10 contests Winnipeg has gone 7-3-0 overall, with a 6-4-0 record against the spread.

In its past 10 games, Winnipeg went over once.

The Jets have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 higher than this game's over/under.

During their last 10 games, the Jets have scored 1.8 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Jets are ranked 15th in the NHL with 81 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

The Jets have conceded the fifth-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 67 (2.7 per game).

The team's goal differential is sixth-best in the league at +14.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.