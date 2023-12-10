You should watch Kyle Connor and Frank Vatrano in particular on Sunday, when the Winnipeg Jets face the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Jets vs. Ducks Game Information

Jets Players to Watch

Connor has been a major player for Winnipeg this season, collecting 29 points in 25 games.

Mark Scheifele is another important player for Winnipeg, with 27 points (1.1 per game) -- scoring eight goals and adding 19 assists.

Joshua Morrissey's 22 points this season are via five goals and 17 assists.

Laurent Brossoit (3-2-1) has a goals against average of 2.6 on the season. His .903% save percentage ranks 32nd in the NHL.

Ducks Players to Watch

Vatrano is a key offensive option for Anaheim, with 23 points this season, as he has put up 14 goals and nine assists in 26 games.

Anaheim's Mason McTavish has posted 21 total points (0.8 per game), with 10 goals and 11 assists.

This season, Ryan Strome has scored three goals and contributed 14 assists for Anaheim, giving him a point total of 17.

In the crease, Lukas Dostal has a record of 5-5-0 in 10 games this season, conceding 36 goals (4.0 goals against average) with 277 saves and an .885 save percentage, 56th in the league.

Jets vs. Ducks Stat Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 13th 3.24 Goals Scored 2.62 28th 7th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.38 24th 16th 30.6 Shots 29.9 22nd 6th 28.7 Shots Allowed 31.5 22nd 19th 18.75% Power Play % 21.43% 13th 22nd 76.32% Penalty Kill % 79.82% 15th

