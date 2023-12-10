Jets vs. Ducks December 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
You should watch Kyle Connor and Frank Vatrano in particular on Sunday, when the Winnipeg Jets face the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
Jets vs. Ducks Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Jets (-185)
- Total: 6
- TV: BSSC,BSSD,ESPN+
Jets Players to Watch
- Connor has been a major player for Winnipeg this season, collecting 29 points in 25 games.
- Mark Scheifele is another important player for Winnipeg, with 27 points (1.1 per game) -- scoring eight goals and adding 19 assists.
- Joshua Morrissey's 22 points this season are via five goals and 17 assists.
- Laurent Brossoit (3-2-1) has a goals against average of 2.6 on the season. His .903% save percentage ranks 32nd in the NHL.
Ducks Players to Watch
- Vatrano is a key offensive option for Anaheim, with 23 points this season, as he has put up 14 goals and nine assists in 26 games.
- Anaheim's Mason McTavish has posted 21 total points (0.8 per game), with 10 goals and 11 assists.
- This season, Ryan Strome has scored three goals and contributed 14 assists for Anaheim, giving him a point total of 17.
- In the crease, Lukas Dostal has a record of 5-5-0 in 10 games this season, conceding 36 goals (4.0 goals against average) with 277 saves and an .885 save percentage, 56th in the league.
Jets vs. Ducks Stat Comparison
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|13th
|3.24
|Goals Scored
|2.62
|28th
|7th
|2.68
|Goals Allowed
|3.38
|24th
|16th
|30.6
|Shots
|29.9
|22nd
|6th
|28.7
|Shots Allowed
|31.5
|22nd
|19th
|18.75%
|Power Play %
|21.43%
|13th
|22nd
|76.32%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.82%
|15th
