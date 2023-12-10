The Winnipeg Jets (15-8-2, on a three-game winning streak) go on the road against the Anaheim Ducks (10-16) at Honda Center. The contest on Sunday, December 10 begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Over the past 10 contests, the Jets have gone 7-3-0. They have totaled 26 goals, while their opponents have scored 17. They have gone on the power play 24 times during that span, and have capitalized with four goals (16.7% of opportunities).

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Sunday's hockey action.

Jets vs. Ducks Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projections model for this matchup predicts a final result of Jets 4, Ducks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-190)

Jets (-190) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Jets vs Ducks Additional Info

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets (15-8-2 overall) have a 2-2-4 record in matchups that have required overtime.

In the seven games Winnipeg has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 4-2-1 record (good for nine points).

In the two games this season the Jets scored just one goal, they lost both times.

Winnipeg has finished 1-3-1 in the five games this season when it scored two goals (registering three points).

The Jets have scored three or more goals in 17 games (14-2-1, 29 points).

In the nine games when Winnipeg has scored a single power-play goal, it went 5-4-0 to register 10 points.

In the 15 games when it outshot its opponent, Winnipeg is 7-6-2 (16 points).

The Jets have been outshot by opponents 10 times, and went 8-2-0 (16 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 13th 3.24 Goals Scored 2.62 28th 7th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.38 24th 15th 30.6 Shots 29.9 23rd 6th 28.7 Shots Allowed 31.5 22nd 19th 18.75% Power Play % 21.43% 13th 22nd 76.32% Penalty Kill % 79.82% 16th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Jets vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.