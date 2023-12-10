Jets vs. Ducks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 10
The Winnipeg Jets (15-8-2, on a three-game winning streak) go on the road against the Anaheim Ducks (10-16) at Honda Center. The contest on Sunday, December 10 begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.
Over the past 10 contests, the Jets have gone 7-3-0. They have totaled 26 goals, while their opponents have scored 17. They have gone on the power play 24 times during that span, and have capitalized with four goals (16.7% of opportunities).
Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Sunday's hockey action.
Jets vs. Ducks Predictions for Sunday
Our computer projections model for this matchup predicts a final result of Jets 4, Ducks 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Jets (-190)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)
Jets vs Ducks Additional Info
Jets Splits and Trends
- The Jets (15-8-2 overall) have a 2-2-4 record in matchups that have required overtime.
- In the seven games Winnipeg has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 4-2-1 record (good for nine points).
- In the two games this season the Jets scored just one goal, they lost both times.
- Winnipeg has finished 1-3-1 in the five games this season when it scored two goals (registering three points).
- The Jets have scored three or more goals in 17 games (14-2-1, 29 points).
- In the nine games when Winnipeg has scored a single power-play goal, it went 5-4-0 to register 10 points.
- In the 15 games when it outshot its opponent, Winnipeg is 7-6-2 (16 points).
- The Jets have been outshot by opponents 10 times, and went 8-2-0 (16 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|13th
|3.24
|Goals Scored
|2.62
|28th
|7th
|2.68
|Goals Allowed
|3.38
|24th
|15th
|30.6
|Shots
|29.9
|23rd
|6th
|28.7
|Shots Allowed
|31.5
|22nd
|19th
|18.75%
|Power Play %
|21.43%
|13th
|22nd
|76.32%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.82%
|16th
Jets vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
