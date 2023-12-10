Sunday's NHL matchup between the Winnipeg Jets (15-8-2) and the Anaheim Ducks (10-16) at Honda Center sees the Jets as big road favorites (-185 moneyline odds to win) against the Ducks (+150). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.

Jets vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Jets vs. Ducks Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Ducks Betting Trends

Winnipeg's 25 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 13 times.

The Jets have gone 10-2 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Ducks have been the underdog 21 times this season, and upset their opponent in eight, or 38.1%, of those games.

Winnipeg has had three games with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter, and won each time.

Anaheim has a record of 6-10 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +150 or longer on the moneyline.

Jets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 6-4 1-8-1 6.4 2.6 1.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 2.6 1.7 4 16.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 1-9-0 4-6 5-5-0 6.5 1.9 3.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 1-9-0 1.9 3.6 7 25.0% Record as ML Favorite 3-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 1 Games Under Total 8 Record as ML Favorite 0-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-6 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

