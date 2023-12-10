How to Watch the Jets vs. Ducks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Winnipeg Jets (15-8-2) -- who've won three in a row -- visit the Anaheim Ducks (10-16) on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.
Watch along on BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ as the Jets and the Ducks square off.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets have allowed 67 total goals (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest in league action.
- The Jets' 81 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Jets are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Jets have given up 17 goals (1.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 26 goals during that span.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|25
|17
|12
|29
|12
|12
|33.3%
|Mark Scheifele
|25
|8
|19
|27
|9
|17
|51.9%
|Joshua Morrissey
|25
|5
|17
|22
|22
|13
|-
|Cole Perfetti
|25
|9
|9
|18
|4
|7
|34.1%
|Nino Niederreiter
|25
|6
|9
|15
|4
|2
|58.8%
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks allow 3.4 goals per game (88 in total), 22nd in the NHL.
- The Ducks' 68 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 29th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Ducks have secured 55.0% of the possible points with a 1-9-0 record.
- Defensively, the Ducks have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 1.9 goals-per-game average (19 total) over that time.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Frank Vatrano
|26
|14
|9
|23
|7
|17
|40%
|Mason McTavish
|24
|10
|11
|21
|7
|7
|57%
|Ryan Strome
|25
|3
|14
|17
|13
|13
|43.3%
|Troy Terry
|26
|5
|9
|14
|19
|18
|50%
|Pavel Mintyukov
|26
|1
|12
|13
|10
|6
|-
