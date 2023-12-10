The Winnipeg Jets (15-8-2) -- who've won three in a row -- visit the Anaheim Ducks (10-16) on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch along on BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ as the Jets and the Ducks square off.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Jets vs Ducks Additional Info

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have allowed 67 total goals (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest in league action.

The Jets' 81 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Jets are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Jets have given up 17 goals (1.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 26 goals during that span.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kyle Connor 25 17 12 29 12 12 33.3% Mark Scheifele 25 8 19 27 9 17 51.9% Joshua Morrissey 25 5 17 22 22 13 - Cole Perfetti 25 9 9 18 4 7 34.1% Nino Niederreiter 25 6 9 15 4 2 58.8%

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks allow 3.4 goals per game (88 in total), 22nd in the NHL.

The Ducks' 68 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 29th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Ducks have secured 55.0% of the possible points with a 1-9-0 record.

Defensively, the Ducks have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 1.9 goals-per-game average (19 total) over that time.

Ducks Key Players