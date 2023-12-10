Gabriel Vilardi and the Winnipeg Jets will be in action on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Anaheim Ducks. Prop bets for Vilardi in that upcoming Jets-Ducks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Gabriel Vilardi vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Vilardi Season Stats Insights

Vilardi's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:27 per game on the ice, is 0.

Vilardi has yet to score a goal this season through seven games played.

Vilardi has recorded a point twice this year in seven games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

Vilardi has had an assist twice this season in seven games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Vilardi has an implied probability of 47.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Vilardi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Vilardi Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -20 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 7 Games 3 2 Points 0 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

