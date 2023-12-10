In the upcoming tilt against the Anaheim Ducks, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Gabriel Vilardi to light the lamp for the Winnipeg Jets? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Gabriel Vilardi score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Vilardi stats and insights

Vilardi is yet to score through seven games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.

Vilardi has picked up one assist on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are giving up 88 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.3 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

