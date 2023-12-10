On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets match up against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Dylan Samberg going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Dylan Samberg score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Samberg stats and insights

Samberg is yet to score through 25 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.

Samberg has no points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.3 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Samberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 14:52 Away W 4-2 12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:57 Home W 2-1 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 12:13 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:24 Home L 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:42 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:24 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 17:19 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:23 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:25 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:16 Home W 3-2

Jets vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

