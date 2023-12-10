Can we expect Dylan DeMelo scoring a goal when the Winnipeg Jets play the Anaheim Ducks at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Dylan DeMelo score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

DeMelo stats and insights

  • DeMelo has scored in one of 25 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • DeMelo averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.3%.

Ducks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Ducks are giving up 88 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.3 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

DeMelo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 24:39 Away W 4-2
12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:45 Home W 2-1
12/2/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:12 Home W 3-1
11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 22:41 Home L 3-1
11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:06 Home L 2-0
11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:18 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:15 Away W 3-0
11/22/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 23:03 Away W 3-2 OT
11/18/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 23:27 Home W 5-2
11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:32 Home W 3-2

Jets vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

