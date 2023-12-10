On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets match up against the Anaheim Ducks. Is David Gustafsson going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will David Gustafsson score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gustafsson stats and insights

In two of 20 games this season, Gustafsson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Ducks.

Gustafsson has no points on the power play.

Gustafsson averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.4%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are giving up 88 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gustafsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:03 Away W 4-2 12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:19 Home W 2-1 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 6:37 Home W 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 7:44 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:52 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:10 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 7:15 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 7:49 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 9:36 Home W 3-2 11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 6:40 Home L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.