The Minnesota Wild's upcoming game versus the Seattle Kraken is slated for Sunday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Connor Dewar light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Connor Dewar score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Dewar stats and insights

In four of 25 games this season, Dewar has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.

Dewar has no points on the power play.

Dewar's shooting percentage is 23.1%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Kraken defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 95 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Dewar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 13:14 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:46 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:37 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:16 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 4 3 1 14:12 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:13 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:04 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:56 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:36 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:29 Away L 2-1 SO

Wild vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

