Cole Perfetti and the Winnipeg Jets will face the Anaheim Ducks at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Honda Center. Considering a bet on Perfetti? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cole Perfetti vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Perfetti Season Stats Insights

Perfetti has averaged 14:17 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +7).

Perfetti has a goal in nine games this season through 25 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Perfetti has a point in 16 of 25 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Perfetti has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 25 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Perfetti goes over his points prop total is 52.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 34.5% of Perfetti going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Perfetti Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-20).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 25 Games 2 18 Points 1 9 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.