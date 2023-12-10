When the Winnipeg Jets take on the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Cole Perfetti score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Cole Perfetti score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Perfetti stats and insights

  • In nine of 25 games this season, Perfetti has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
  • He has four goals on the power play, and also one assist.
  • He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 17.6% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Perfetti recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:39 Away W 4-2
12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:44 Home W 2-1
12/2/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:44 Home W 3-1
11/30/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 13:42 Home L 3-1
11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:48 Home L 2-0
11/26/2023 Predators 1 1 0 14:47 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 13:26 Away W 3-0
11/22/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:47 Away W 3-2 OT
11/18/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:13 Home W 5-2
11/17/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 13:30 Home W 3-2

Jets vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

