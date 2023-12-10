Will Cole Perfetti Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 10?
When the Winnipeg Jets take on the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Cole Perfetti score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Cole Perfetti score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Perfetti stats and insights
- In nine of 25 games this season, Perfetti has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
- He has four goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 17.6% of them.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Perfetti recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:39
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|15:44
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|13:42
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:48
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/26/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|14:47
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|13:26
|Away
|W 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:47
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/18/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/17/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|13:30
|Home
|W 3-2
Jets vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
