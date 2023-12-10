Should you wager on Brenden Dillon to find the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets and the Anaheim Ducks go head to head on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Brenden Dillon score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Dillon stats and insights

Dillon has scored in three of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.

Dillon has no points on the power play.

He has a 17.4% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Dillon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:30 Away W 4-2 12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:03 Home W 2-1 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:04 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:07 Home L 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:21 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:25 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:48 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:14 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 16:45 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:50 Home W 3-2

Jets vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

