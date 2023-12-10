With the Minnesota Vikings playing the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), is Brandon Powell a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Brandon Powell score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Powell has collected 269 yards receiving (22.4 per game) and one TD, reeling in 25 balls on 34 targets.

Powell has had a touchdown catch in one of nine games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Brandon Powell Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Chargers 1 1 5 0 Week 5 Chiefs 6 4 43 0 Week 6 @Bears 4 3 20 0 Week 7 49ers 5 4 64 0 Week 8 @Packers 3 1 10 0 Week 9 @Falcons 3 2 15 1 Week 10 Saints 5 4 35 0 Week 11 @Broncos 4 3 32 0 Week 12 Bears 3 3 45 0

