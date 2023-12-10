Will Axel Jonsson-Fjallby Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 10?
On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets match up against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Axel Jonsson-Fjallby going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Axel Jonsson-Fjallby score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Jonsson-Fjallby stats and insights
- Jonsson-Fjallby is yet to score through nine games this season.
- He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
- Jonsson-Fjallby has no points on the power play.
Ducks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Ducks are giving up 88 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.3 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Jets vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
