Alex Iafallo and the Winnipeg Jets will play on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Anaheim Ducks. Prop bets for Iafallo in that upcoming Jets-Ducks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alex Iafallo vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iafallo Season Stats Insights

Iafallo's plus-minus this season, in 17:07 per game on the ice, is -4.

Iafallo has netted a goal in a game three times this year in 25 games played, including multiple goals once.

Iafallo has a point in seven games this year (out of 25), including multiple points four times.

Iafallo has had an assist in a game five times this season over 25 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Iafallo hits the over on his points over/under is 44.4%, based on the odds.

Iafallo has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Iafallo Stats vs. the Ducks

On the defensive side, the Ducks are giving up 88 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-20).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 25 Games 3 13 Points 3 4 Goals 1 9 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.