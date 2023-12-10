Alex Iafallo Game Preview: Jets vs. Ducks - December 10
Alex Iafallo and the Winnipeg Jets will play on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Anaheim Ducks. Prop bets for Iafallo in that upcoming Jets-Ducks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Alex Iafallo vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Iafallo Season Stats Insights
- Iafallo's plus-minus this season, in 17:07 per game on the ice, is -4.
- Iafallo has netted a goal in a game three times this year in 25 games played, including multiple goals once.
- Iafallo has a point in seven games this year (out of 25), including multiple points four times.
- Iafallo has had an assist in a game five times this season over 25 games played, with multiple assists in two games.
- The implied probability that Iafallo hits the over on his points over/under is 44.4%, based on the odds.
- Iafallo has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Iafallo Stats vs. the Ducks
- On the defensive side, the Ducks are giving up 88 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-20).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Anaheim
|25
|Games
|3
|13
|Points
|3
|4
|Goals
|1
|9
|Assists
|2
