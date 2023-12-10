Will Alex Iafallo Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 10?
The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game versus the Anaheim Ducks is slated for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Alex Iafallo find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Alex Iafallo score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Iafallo stats and insights
- In three of 25 games this season, Iafallo has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.
- On the power play, Iafallo has accumulated two goals and two assists.
- Iafallo's shooting percentage is 8.2%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.3 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Iafallo recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:01
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:40
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:37
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:55
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/26/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:17
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:32
|Away
|W 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:26
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/18/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:19
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/17/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:18
|Home
|W 3-2
Jets vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
