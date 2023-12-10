The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game versus the Anaheim Ducks is slated for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Alex Iafallo find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Alex Iafallo score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Iafallo stats and insights

  • In three of 25 games this season, Iafallo has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.
  • On the power play, Iafallo has accumulated two goals and two assists.
  • Iafallo's shooting percentage is 8.2%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.3 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Iafallo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:01 Away W 4-2
12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:40 Home W 2-1
12/2/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:37 Home W 3-1
11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:44 Home L 3-1
11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:55 Home L 2-0
11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:17 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:32 Away W 3-0
11/22/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:26 Away W 3-2 OT
11/18/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:19 Home W 5-2
11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:18 Home W 3-2

Jets vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

