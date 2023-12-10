In the upcoming matchup against the Seattle Kraken, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Alex Goligoski to light the lamp for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Alex Goligoski score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Goligoski stats and insights

Goligoski is yet to score through eight games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kraken.

Goligoski has zero points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 95 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

