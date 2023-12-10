The Winnipeg Jets, including Adam Lowry, are in action Sunday against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Lowry's props versus the Ducks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Adam Lowry vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Lowry Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Lowry has averaged 15:54 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +9.

Lowry has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 25 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 12 of 25 games this year, Lowry has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In eight of 25 games this year, Lowry has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Lowry's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Lowry going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Lowry Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-20).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 25 Games 3 14 Points 4 5 Goals 1 9 Assists 3

