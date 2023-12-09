North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wells County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Wells County, North Dakota today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wells County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harvey High School at Linton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Linton, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
