North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ward County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Ward County, North Dakota today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ward County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Bishop Ryan Catholic School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Minot, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Des Lacs-Burlington High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Des Lacs, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.