The TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) take a seven-game winning streak into a road contest with the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (8-0), winners of eight straight. It begins at 4:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

TCU vs. Clemson Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

TCU Stats Insights

  • The Horned Frogs are shooting 53.5% from the field this season, 13.2 percentage points higher than the 40.3% the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • In games TCU shoots higher than 40.3% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
  • The Tigers are the 127th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Horned Frogs sit at 73rd.
  • The 91.7 points per game the Horned Frogs average are 23.2 more points than the Tigers give up (68.5).
  • TCU has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 68.5 points.

Clemson Stats Insights

  • The Tigers have shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Horned Frogs have averaged.
  • This season, Clemson has an 8-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 127th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Horned Frogs sit at 108th.
  • The Tigers put up an average of 79.3 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 66.1 the Horned Frogs allow.
  • When Clemson gives up fewer than 91.7 points, it is 8-0.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • TCU scored 77.9 points per game last season at home, which was 5.5 more points than it averaged in away games (72.4).
  • The Horned Frogs gave up 63.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 76.3 in road games.
  • TCU made 5.4 threes per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged on the road (5.0 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Clemson scored 78.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.8 on the road.
  • At home, the Tigers allowed 65.2 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than they allowed away (73.1).
  • At home, Clemson knocked down 9.1 treys per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (7.3). Clemson's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.8%) than on the road (33.2%).

TCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Alcorn State W 93-74 Schollmaier Arena
11/27/2023 Houston Christian W 101-64 Schollmaier Arena
12/2/2023 @ Georgetown W 84-83 Capital One Arena
12/9/2023 Clemson - Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 Arizona State - Dickies Arena
12/21/2023 Old Dominion - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 @ Alabama W 85-77 Coleman Coliseum
12/3/2023 @ Pittsburgh W 79-70 Petersen Events Center
12/6/2023 South Carolina W 72-67 Littlejohn Coliseum
12/9/2023 TCU - Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Memphis - FedExForum
12/22/2023 Queens - Littlejohn Coliseum

